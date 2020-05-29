Local sports organisations have spent the last eight weeks unsure whether a 2020 winter season would be possible.

But with the introduction of Covid-19 alert level 2 a start is just around the corner.

Football is set to return next weekend, with hockey and rugby set to start in the following weeks.

Netball won't be taking to the court until July 25.

Sport Whanganui CEO Danny Jonas said it was great to resume some normality after weeks of uncertainty.

"We are champing at the bit to get back into a routine more than anything."

The constant changing of guidelines and protocols while navigating Covid-19 made it difficult for codes to plan ahead, Jonas said.

"The picture is still being drawn. We just must position ourselves, as do the clubs and codes, to be in the best possible position."

Advertisement

Jonas said it had been a 'bloody tough time for clubs' navigating the Covid-19 landscape and is glad to see sports back up and running.

"We're stoked, absolutely stoked. If we talk about active recreation and participation, this is reigniting that. We know how important sport and recreational activity is to the overall wellbeing of communities."

Central Football CEO Darren Morris said there were times over the past nine weeks that a season didn't look possible.

"We've been trying to stay positive that we will get under well. But there have been times, particularly in the middle lockdown, there's just such uncertainty you wouldn't know when will get back under well if at all.

"Four weeks ago, this date still seemed in the distant future. At some point we were wondering whether we would even get a start date. But to have senior football starting next week is really exciting."

The football community had rallied together through this tough time, Morris said.

"There's been plenty of questions and plenty of uncertainty for them, particularly those that run clubs, it has been equally difficult for them.

"Given they are volunteers, we appreciate the work and time they have put into this. At the end of the day, we are all about getting people back on the field and have a game of football.

Advertisement

‌

Hockey Wanganui operations manager Robbie Matthews said the last few weeks had been stressful.

"Everyone is just hanging out to get out there and play sport, people need it. It's a good outlet for everyone, having been locked down and bring people back together."

Matthews said they have been having weekly zoom meetings with Hockey NZ to prepare and plan for the upcoming season.

Senior men's hockey will start June 12, with senior and secondary women's starting June 16. Secondary men's hockey will start June 19, with intermediate and primary school hockey starting from June 22.

"Even though we aren't doing the national tournaments, Hockey NZ is really supportive of regional tournaments," Matthews said.

Netball Whanganui general manager Kate Osbourne said the delay to the netball season allowed players to get into game shape comfortably.

By delaying the season till late July, Osbourne hoped gathering numbers would be increased by then, allowing spectators and parents to watch their kids.

"We didn't want to have two weeks of competition then go into school holidays and have a break for two weeks. So we will have a shortened nine-week season starting on July 25."

Sport Whanganui has helped clubs and codes with guidelines and health and safety, with Jonas crediting codes for being very self-sufficient themselves.

While sport returning is just over the horizon, Jonas said a cautious approach was still needed.

"Keep your social distancing, do your contact tracing and stay sanitised, you can't go wrong if you keep that frame of mind."

Jonas also notes Sport NZ's Community has funds available for clubs and organisations that need assistance.

The Community Resilience Fund aims to deliver immediate funding to help regional and local organisations remain financially viable through the immediate period of disruption created by Covid-19.

Clubs can apply for $1000 in support. Regional Sports Organisations can apply for up to $40,000.

"That is to help clubs and codes to help them get around this tough time.

"Give them a bit of a leg up and try to remove that stress as they get back into the swing of things. It's a pretty awesome initiative from Sport New Zealand and that's across the country."