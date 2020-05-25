Covid-19 lockdown clear-outs may have unearthed unwanted chemicals which Whanganui residents need to dispose of.

So Whanganui District Council's next Household Hazardous Waste Day is a good opportunity to get rid of those nasties.

The drop-off day scheduled for March 28 was put on hold due to the lockdown, but a new date of Saturday, June 20, has been set.

"Some people will have cleared out shelves and garages during lockdown and found old unwanted chemicals like batteries, insecticides and solvents, which can be dangerous for children and pets," council waste adviser Stuart Hylton said.

"Household Hazardous Waste Day gives people the opportunity to make their homes safer and be secure in the knowledge that they're doing it in the way that's best for the environment."

Hazardous waste must be registered with the council and approved before the day so safe disposal through the proper channels can be organised.

To register, fill in the form on the Household Hazardous Waste Day section of the Whanganui District Council website. There is also a list of types of hazardous waste that will be accepted. The council will contact registered people with a drop-off location and a time between 9am and 1pm on June 20.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first in, first served basis. Only registered and approved waste will be accepted.

For hazardous waste that cannot be accepted on Household Hazardous Waste Day, visit the Resource Whanganui website at https://resourcewhanganui.org.nz.

"The Resource Whanganui website has a great A-Z directory with information on disposing of a whole range of items," Hylton said.

"Just click on the letter, whether it's M for motor oil or P for paint, and you're taken to the relevant piece of advice for our local context."