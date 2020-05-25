The Ruapehu Business Council plans to help local businesses work through "often confusing" information about Covid-19 support.

It's holding an online forum via Zoom at 2pm on Thursday, May 28, with a focus on supporting the post-lockdown recovery.

Chairwoman Andrea Messenger said businesses had been "bombarded" with information from multiple sources, which had often been confusing.

"The changing alert level requirements have been a rapidly changing situation with businesses often finding it difficult to understand the big picture and where to go, and who to listen to for support and advice," Messenger said.

"Providing a forum to discuss common issues and challenges and getting the right information from the right people is one of the key benefits that the business council provides for its members at times like this."

The business council has assembled a range of organisations and businesses to talk about their Covid-19 experience and shed light on where to from here, including sourcing central government funding assistance.

Speakers include Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron and Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley, recovery manager Warren Furner and business development manager Peggy Veen. Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Gloria Campbell, labour market manager Lou Scanlon and work broker Briar Hickling will also speak. The tourism sector will be represented by RAL chief executive Jono Dean, i-Site manager Kim Treen and Ian Balme of Forgotten World Adventures.

Messenger said the forum was for all Ruapehu businesses and anyone interested in how Ruapehu is working toward economic and social recovery from Covid-19.

Anyone who wants to take part should email info@ruapehubusinesscouncil.co.nz or call 07 892 2993.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

