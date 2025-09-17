The one-time nature of the approval was ensured and the dredging will take place within a small area. It is under strict controls to manage any sediment stirred up and mandates that no dredged materials will be deposited in the river.

The activity will be closely monitored by hapū representatives who may halt operations if conditions are not met. Confirmation that the silt curtains work effectively to deter any sediment escaping into the river will be ensured through independent assessments before, during and after the dredging.

The silt curtains, along with other environmental safeguards, are intended to prevent harm to whitebait (atutahi) or the awa.

“Our shared focus is on protecting Te Awa Tupua while finding a practical solution that supports both the river and our community,” Turoa said.

A failed dredging operation by Buller District Council’s dredging vessel Kawatiri was cut short by bad weather in August.

Mahikuri, the dredging vessel contracted for the latest operation, is twice the size of the Kawatiri bucket and excavator dredge, and has past experience in similar conditions to the Whanganui River.

A long-reach excavator in the mobile boat hoist lift-out bay will be used for the initial dredging until the Mahikuri dredge, a purpose-built 25-metre flat-top multipurpose barge, can be provided by Johnson & Bros later in September.

Trucks will then transport sediment to a temporary, contained site on Wharf 2 until a more permanent disposal site is determined.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

“We know dredging has been an ongoing issue for the port and the community, and it’s not without its challenges,” Wanganui–Manawatū Fishing Club commodore Jamie Newell said.

The club understood the importance of the operations and was grateful to see it go ahead, he said.

“A clear and safe basin benefits not just local businesses but also our wider community, and we appreciate the efforts being made to get it right while looking after the river.”

The Wharf St boat ramp will generally remain open but may have short temporary closures. Personnel will be on-site to ensure safe boating and assist the public.

“This work is essential to maintain the port’s operations and ensure local businesses can continue to thrive,” Whanganui Port board chairman Mark Petersen said.

“We are confident in the expertise of the dredge operators engaged, and we are committed to keeping our community fully informed throughout the process.”

More information on the project is available on the Whanganui Port website whanganuiport.co.nz.