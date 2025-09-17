The aviary survived closure last year after a bid from the Friends of the Aviary Trust. Photo / Mike Tweed
Ownership of the Rotokawau Virginia Lake aviary will stay with the Whanganui District Council after a community trust failed in its bid to take over.
It is the latest chapter in a process which began in March 2023, when a zoologist’s report said the aviary was “deficient in much ofthe detail that would be expected in a modern best-practice facility”.
Bird numbers were then cut from 178 to 98, the council voting 7-6 to close the facility during 2024-34 long-term plan deliberations in June last year.
That was stopped after a bid by the Friends of the Aviary Trust the same month.
Three months later, councillors voted 9-4 in favour of handing over the facility to the Friends of the Aviary Trust, with a $20,000 grant to help the group get established.
“You have the livelihoods of people as part of your responsibility, and you’ve got to guarantee you can fund them and keep them in a job.
“We’ve arrived at a proposal that the council would continue to own and operate the aviary, with a baseline level of ratepayer funding, and officers and the trust would continue a collaborative partnership.”
The trust would focus on fundraising for enhancements and education programmes, Langford said.
Running the aviary cost about $60,000 in unbudgeted expenditure for the 2024-25 financial year.
Langford said the council had a $1.9 million operating surplus in 2024/25, part of which would be used to continue funding the aviary.
A “formal budget line” would be included in the 2026-27 annual plan.
Councillors voted 9-3 in favour of keeping it under council control; the other option was to close it.
Mayor Andrew Tripe and councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Ross Fallen, Kate Joblin, Michael Law, Glenda Brown, Charlotte Melser, Rob Vinsen and Philippa Baker-Hogan were in favour.
Councillors Peter Oskam, Charlie Anderson and Jenny Duncan voted to close it.
If it had shut, the birds would have been rehomed.
Rogerson said birds had been kept in cages for thousands of years, “back to the Egyptians and the Greeks”.
“The Alexandrine parakeet is named after Alexander the Great,” he said.
“You can’t just say ‘Let’s release them into the wild’, because they’ve never been in the wild.”
The council’s decision had taken a lot of stress off the trust and now whatever money was raised could go directly into improvements, he said.
