In 2023, bird numbers were reduced from 178 to 98 but there are now about 120 in the aviary. Photo / Mike Tweed
Whanganui District Council is still running Rotokawau Virginia Lake’s aviary, nine months after agreeing to hand over operations to a community group.
Last September, the council voted 9-4 in favour of the Friends of the Aviary (the Friends) trust running the facility and approved a $20,000 grant to help thegroup get up and running in the first six months.
Friends chairman Grant Rogerson said the council delivered an initial agreement just before Christmas and discussions had been ongoing since.
“There has been one stumbling block after another, but we are expecting a proposal from David [Langford, Whanganui District Council chief executive],” Rogerson said.
“It’s up to him to find the time, and there are a lot more important things for him to worry about at the moment ... [the] council is not incurring a massive expense to continue managing it.”
“There are a few final details to be worked through before we can settle into the new arrangement and complete the handover, but they are not far away at all.
“Fingers crossed, within the next few weeks, things will be sorted and ready to go.”
