Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Ownership agreement still not signed for Whanganui’s Rotokawau Virginia Lake aviary

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

In 2023, bird numbers were reduced from 178 to 98 but there are now about 120 in the aviary. Photo / Mike Tweed

In 2023, bird numbers were reduced from 178 to 98 but there are now about 120 in the aviary. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui District Council is still running Rotokawau Virginia Lake’s aviary, nine months after agreeing to hand over operations to a community group.

Last September, the council voted 9-4 in favour of the Friends of the Aviary (the Friends) trust running the facility and approved a $20,000 grant to help the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle