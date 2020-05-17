Ongoing roadworks in Hamilton include Dixon Rd being closed from today for drainage work.

Dixon Rd is expected to be closed until July 6 at the intersection of Ohaupo Rd (State Highway 3) to allow for road and drainage works. The city council says to follow the detours and traffic management in place.

Other upcoming works include resurfacing works around the Te Rapa/Te Kowhai/Church Rd roundabout.

The roundabout, which connects Te Rapa Rd, Te Kowhai Rd and Church Rd, will be resurfaced from 7pm on Thursday, May 21 to 6am on Friday, May 22. The road will be closed with traffic management and detours in place.

Also this week, work has started on a new raised safety platform for pedestrians in the left slip lane on Boundary Rd/Victoria St.

It will make it safer for pedestrians to access the signalised crossing at this intersection. Works are expected to take three weeks.

With the move to alert level 2, the council is restarting the footpath renewals that were in progress at the time of the lockdown. This includes work on Tidd St, Ngaere Ave, Raymond St, Roy St and June Pl.

All the road work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain. Image / Hamilton City Council

Ongoing Works

Raised safety platform on Anson Ave

Construction of a raised safety platform on Anson Ave, near Woodstock School, continues, and existing angled parks will be replaced with parallel parks. The work is due for completion by Friday, May 29.

Arthur Porter Dr rejuvenation works

The final stages of the Arthur Porter Dr rejuvenation works will be completed by Friday, May 22, and will be the final surfacing layers on all incomplete sections. Road closures are in place for general through-traffic use, however, business and pedestrian access will always be maintained. Detours are in place and clearly marked.

Road safety improvements on Holmes St

Construction of a new raised safety platform on Holmes St, near Nawton Primary School, began last month. This raised safety platform will replace the existing kea crossing to slow vehicle speeds and improve pedestrian safety. New road markings will improve visibility and make road rules clearer for through traffic. This work is expected to take three to four weeks to complete.

Road safety improvements on Rifle Range Rd

The existing pedestrian crossing on Rifle Range Rd, near Frankton School, will be upgraded to a signalised raised pedestrian crossing. New road markings will make the existing cycle lanes more defined and safer for cyclists. The work began on May 4 and is almost complete.

Ring Road Wairere Dr extension works continue

The southbound lane closure from Galloway St roundabout to Cambridge Rd roundabout on Cobham Dr remains in place to allow for the construction of the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension. This closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

Rotokauri Transport Hub roundabout

A full road closure remains in place on Tasman Rd, between Collector Rd and Gilbek Pl, for the construction of a roundabout as part of the Rotokauri Transport Hub project. The roundabout works are expected to be completed in late May.