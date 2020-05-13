All Waipā District operations and facilities are due to be reinstated at alert level 2, but restrictions will be in place.

Under alert level 2 guidelines, facilities such as libraries, museums, playgrounds, skate parks, BMX tracks, and boat ramps will reopen with strict safety measures.

Residents using community facilities must adhere to physical distancing guidelines and are urged to wash their hands before and after using any public exercise or playground equipment, a statement from the council says.

Residents must refrain from using these facilities if they have cold or flu symptoms.

Cambridge and Te Awamutu libraries will reopen on Monday, May 25, with opening hours of 9am-5pm weekdays. Te Awamutu Museum reopens on the same day, with hours limited to 10am-4pm on weekdays.

Community halls and council-occupied buildings will also reopen and public transport will resume operation with safety measures.

Waipā District Council's Te Awamutu office will reopen on Monday May 25.

Parts of the Te Awamutu Event Centre – the gym and stadium – will be reopened, but Livingstone Aquatics will remain shut until further notice.

Front counter services at the council's Cambridge and Te Awamutu offices will open their doors from Monday, May18.

Hand sanitiser stations will be installed at entrances and physical distancing measures will be in place.

Council, committee and community board meetings will continue to operate virtually, with plans being put in place for when physical meetings recommence.

Events and public gatherings are limited to 10 people and must not last longer than two hours.

Meanwhile, council operations such as roading, water services, maintenance, and major projects, which were reinstated in alert level 3, will continue to operate with safety measures.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest said contact tracing would be undertaken at all council-operated public venues such as the libraries and museum and at its front counters.

"While Covid-19 restrictions have eased considerably we still run the risk of another wave of infection if we don't all adhere to level 2 guidelines," he says.

Contract tracing is vital at this stage so we have a means to contact people if there is a risk of infection."

Mylchreest said where possible council staff would continue working from home to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

"For those staff who will be returning to work, however, safety measures are in place and we will be closely monitoring the situation."

The Western Waikato Emergency Operation Centre, to which 36 council staff were seconded in March to assist with the national emergency response, will disestablish from May 14 and will be merged with the Southern Emergency Operations Centre, run out of Taupo.

Waipā libraries and museum reopening dates scheduled

A staggered approach will be taken to reopen the Cambridge and Te Awamutu libraries and Te Awamutu Museum.



Waipā District Council community services manager Sally Sheedy said from Monday the after-hours return slots at libraries would reopen. The facilities will remain shut.

"We've extended the return dates and waived fees on all library books so there is no rush to return these items. There are 27,000 items currently issued so we don't want residents all coming at the same time to bring back items."

All returned items will be held in quarantine for 72 hours to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission. A ring and collect service will also commence during the week of May 18. Residents can call the Cambridge Library 07 823 3838 or the Te Awamutu Library on 07 872 0055 and pre-book a time to collect library items.

At the Te Awamutu Museum, staff will use the first week of alert level 2 to set up the facility for physical distancing and contact tracing.

From May 25, the museum will be open to the public from 10am-4pm on weekdays with a limit of 20 people allowed in the facility for a maximum of 30 minutes at once.

Sheedy said if all goes to plan, both libraries would reopen from 9am-5pm on weekdays from May 25.

A limit of 50 people will be allowed in the Te Awamutu library and 30 in the Cambridge library for a maximum of 20 minutes.

"Unfortunately, magazines, newspapers, and computer terminals won't be available and residents won't be able to sit and study in the library."

All residents will be required to sign in before entering any council-operated facilities for contact tracing purposes. Hand-sanitising stations will also be set up at all entrances.

For more information on available services click here.

www.waipadc.govt.nz/covid-19-information