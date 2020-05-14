A cat has had her tail amputated after being found severely injured on Puriri St.

Kaydee, who is thought have been attacked by a dog, was surrendered to Little Critters Rescue after turning up starving and sustaining a traumatic tail injury last weekend.

The cat was taken straight to the vet and was given antibiotics and pain relief and had her tail amputated on Tuesday.

Joy Clark from Little Critters Rescue named the cat Kaydee after emergency vet Kaydee Smith at Vets of Carlton.

Advertisement

"She has just been amazing with her. She has been in horrific amounts of pain, and yet she has been so trusting and loving. Just incredible."

She said it was a team effort taking care of Kaydee, with Clark desperate to find her owner.

"I'm absolutely convinced someone is missing this cat really badly.

"We've never seen such a loving cat and she was in such terrible pain."

Clark said Kaydee would have a new home if her owner isn't found.

"If I can't find her original owner and the vet doesn't want to adopt her, she will be staying here. You get a bit protective of these ones that have had that much trauma."

The injury is suspected to be around two weeks old.

Kaydee's traumatic tail injury, suspected to be from a dog bite. Photo / Supplied

"I can't see how she could be a stray. Either she has been chased away from home by a dog, or someone malicious has relocated her."

Advertisement

"If she is yours, you can contact me at Little Critters Rescue on Facebook or call me on 027 282 6792."