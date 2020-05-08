Waipā District Council has sought a $73.4 million, 10-year interest-free loan from government to help jump-start growth areas in Cambridge.

Cambridge is currently the highest growth area in the district and plans are well advanced to open up three growth cells to the west of the town.

The new areas will accommodate 2500 houses, a 1000-pupil primary school and a range of commercial areas, including a large supermarket.

Council chief executive Garry Dyet says much of the planning work had been done and most landowners and property developers had reconfirmed they remained committed and were ready to go. A range of housing was planned, including affordable housing.

"These developments need to proceed, not just to cater for growth but because they will drive critically needed economic activity in our district as we look to rebuild and recover," he said.

"Infrastructure like stormwater, water, waste water and roading needs to proceed. Without that investment, the new primary school simply can't happen, so any help we can get from the government to get this moving would be welcomed."

The council's proposal to the government is part of a region-wide suite of 23 'shovel-ready' projects pitched to Wellington. The government has called for proposals which can be activated within six months to help stimulate the economy.

"This project ticks all the boxes given it will create 200 to 300 jobs, will provide public benefit and will provide sustainable and modern infrastructure," Mr Dyet said.

He said some of the work could begin as early as October and the development programme would continue for two to three years.

If the government loan didn't come through, Dyet says the work will still begin, but probably in a slower timeframe. If so, any interest payable on loans raised by the Council to finance the work would be covered by developers through development levies.

Waipa District Council is also seeking government support to help accelerate improvements to the district's water services.

The council has also pitched a $53 million package of water upgrades and improvements as part of Waipā's $214 million worth of proposals to Wellington.

Group manager — service delivery Dawn Inglis says WDC has a backlog of waters renewal work as part of capital investment needed, given massive residential and commercial growth.

Projects include:

⚫Upgrading the Parallel Road water treatment plant to provide additional capacity and security of supply and to upgrade the water supply to Pukerimu, Ohaupo and Te Awamutu.

⚫Further upgrading the Te Awamutu waste water treatment plant to provide for further capacity.

⚫ Installing a new and more sustainable aeration process at the Cambridge waste water treatment plant.

⚫ Accelerating existing pipe renewals and upgrades as well as the reservoir renewal programme.

⚫ Increasing capacity at the Alpha St water treatment plant in Cambridge.

⚫Investing in updated technology to support better data and maintain public health standards.

Inglis says the package of water work will create 210 long-term jobs in an industry already desperate for more, highly-skilled people.

"If there is any upside to this it's the potential for some people to consider retraining into key industries, including the waters industry where there is an absolute shortage of people," Inglis said.

"A key part of our application has been ensuring the work proposed drives training and upskilling opportunities to build a far more resilient workforce.

"That's what we're going to need. Nothing is guaranteed of course, but Waipā has done its very best to make sure our water infrastructure projects are on the list for consideration."