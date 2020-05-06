New Zealand Transport Agency has decided on a permanent fix to replace the section of State Highway 4 Parapara damaged by a major slip last October.

The chosen option to replace the damaged section of SH4 will cross a stabilised section of the slip at Te Ore Ore and follow a similar path to the temporary road. The option was chosen after assessing a range of different routes.

NZTA regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said it was an important decision as the road is vital for locals, travellers and freight.

"The road is in a difficult environment so any option would need to strengthen the highway's resilience so it can better withstand the challenges of the unique topography and severe weather events," I'Anson said.

"The assessment process considered a number of factors, including network resilience, resilience in the case of a major event like the October 2019 slip, cultural heritage, impact on property owners, how easy it would be to build, and ability to protect the existing landscape, plants and animals."

The chosen option will allow for improvements to ground stability through lowering the groundwater levels. By removing water, NZTA expects SH4 will be more resilient to future slips.

"We would like to thank Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation and mana whenua Ngāti Rangi for their generosity and support throughout the process of building the temporary road and looking at options away from the existing road," I'Anson said.

"We look forward to continuing to work alongside them as we move to the next phase."

Further work on detailed design, resource consents and property discussions is under way.

Work will begin soon to remove water using wells and pumps in the landslip area to improve ground stability. This is part of the preparation for construction, which is expected to start in the summer of 2021.