Local barbers and hairdressers are "raring to go" and waiting for the Government to give them the signal they can operate under alert level 2.

Monaghans Barbershop owner Sam Monaghan says he is frustrated they haven't been given specifics as to when they can reopen.

"I want a bit of a heads up so I can comfortably let my clients know on social media, call and text them from our database and say 'Hey, we are working from this date'," Monaghan said.

Monaghans Barbershop owner Sam Monaghan said the workload on return will be "enormous". Photo / Supplied

"It's not clear when we will be lifted. Everything is ready to go and I'm ready to pull the trigger but I'm just waiting to know when I can."

Jax Hair Salon owner Jacqui Broughton said her staff have spent the past six weeks updating store policies, doing webinars and online learning.

"Definitely practicing at home too. They've got all their gear at home and have been practicing on mannequins to keep them engaged as possible."

Debbie Head, owner of Head High Hair Stylists Whanganui, said everything is up in the air at the moment.

Her salon has all the appropriate procedures in place to operate, but she thinks hairdressers shouldn't return under level 2.

Although it would be "financially terrible" not to operate under level 2, Head wants safety to be at the forefront.

"If we had to return to alert level 4, that would probably be the end for us."

Head High has been delivering products through level 3 to help keep the business moving, but that "isn't making a dent" in all the overheads, Head said.

Head is cautious of the workload ahead if the salon is allowed to reopen under level 2.

"It's going to be gung-ho when we return. But we don't want to burn ourselves out or push it too much."

Monaghans Barbershop will be running an appointments-only system for the foreseeable future to help minimise and control the number of people in the shop at any time.

"We're doing all we can to minimise the risk," Monaghan said.

"We will have a complete tracking of who's been in the shop at what date if we ever need to reference that."

Broughton said they have taken bookings for their clients from Tuesday, April 12, in anticipation they will be able to operate under alert level 2.

"If we need to pick up and push those appointments back by one or two weeks that's what we'll do but at least they know when their appointment is."

If operational, Jax Hair Salon will open seven days a week with two staff working at a time.

"We've set up as much as we can so that we are basically shovel ready, but that could change," Broughton said.

"We are just being prepared."

Jax Hair Studio is ready to open seven days a week when the Government gives the green light. Photo / Bevan Conley

Monaghan said the workload will be "enormous" after losing six weeks of appointments because of the lockdown.

"It's going to be insane. I'll be looking to extend store hours and work 12 hours just to catch up."

Although frustrated by the financial situation and the store not able to make a profit, it is something else that was lost during the lockdown that has Monaghan irritated.

"There is nothing sweeter than the demand being high and the momentum of the shop being able to take that demand. It's almost like trying to start the engine again."

Head echoed Monaghan's thoughts.

"It will be really nice to do what we do."

