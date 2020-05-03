Elective surgery and non-urgent specialist appointments at Whanganui Hospital have been "cautiously started" again during alert level 3.

Non-essential cases had been deferred under alert level 4, which ended last Tuesday, as the hospital prepared its response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"This will be a slow build-up of elective surgery cases, firstly involving non-complex procedures in patients under 70 without co-morbidities," chief medical officer Dr Ian Murphy said.

"We are using an acuity index which seeks to blend the requirements of those who are the most urgent and those who have already waited the longest so we can be as fair as possible to all."

Whanganui District Health Board has been taking elective surgery and non-urgent specialist appointments since April 28. Photo / Bevan Conley

Under alert level 4, elective surgeries considered urgent continued at Whanganui Hospital, including cancer-related cases.

"We also dealt with situations where not taking action would likely see the patient re-presenting at their GP or at the Emergency Department within three months," Murphy said.

Whanganui Hospital was now working at about 60 per cent of normal capacity.

"We are looking to progressively build this up in the coming weeks," Murphy said.

"We are mindful of still being in level 3 and we need to reduce the chances of people requiring prolonged inpatient or intensive care stays after an operation in case the hospital suddenly needs to be ready to respond to a further Covid-19 outbreak.

"It's about being as safe as possible for all."

In alert level 3, visiting restrictions at the hospital remain the same as during the lockdown.

One visitor only is able to visit those in hospital at end-stage of life, in the Critical Care Unit, in the Maternity Unit or in the Children's Ward. All visitors must be part of the patient's bubble.

Other hospital information

Medlab and blood tests: Phone ahead to Medlab on 06 348 1270 or 06 348 8949 and arrangements will be made for the test.

People who are sick should call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or visit a community-based assessment centre.

