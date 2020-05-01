The Wanganui Harrier Club will hold its season opening day for the 96th time this weekend but it will be the first time it has done so virtually.

The club, which has been operating since 1924, will hold a weekly virtual running series at parks across the town while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

This weekend's event will take place at Victoria Park on St Johns Hill where participants have to make two laps of the 1km track, time themselves around the course and submit their times via the Harriers website.

The opening round of the Harrier Club Virtual Series will begin this weekend with a 1km course at Victoria Park. Photo / Tanysha-Rochelle Jones

Deputy club captain Rob Conder said the virtual series was the best way to open the season in the current circumstances.

Advertisement

"Obviously with the Covid-19 lockdown, we would normally have an opening day at Victoria Park. Because we can't do that we thought we may as well do something that gives people something to do around fitness."

The race series is open to all Whanganui walkers and runners. Each challenge will have a course video, a description and map on the Harriers website.

‌

Participants have five days from Saturday to finish the challenge and post their times. Harriers will post the top 10 times and announce spot prize winners.

Conder said they were planning on having a weekly series at different parks around Whanganui until they can meet as a group.

"Plans for the following week is to do Springvale Park, and then Kowhai Park and just move around the town."

All athletes are urged to adhere to all Covid-19 level 3 restrictions and remain vigilant with social distancing. All races must be done alone, unless you are running with someone from your bubble.

To take part visit wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website