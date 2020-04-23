Adrenalin-junkie enthusiasts are being asked to wait before embarking on their favourite recreational activities.

High-risk activities such as mountain biking, jet skiing and boating remain prohibited until New Zealand reaches alert level 2 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions will continue until alert level 3 is in place on Tuesday.

Civil Defence Western Waikato Emergency Operations Centre duty controller Dave Simes said parks with difficult terrain will remain closed due to the higher risk of injury or medical care required.

Advertisement

"At alert level 4, walks and other activities like cycling or scootering are fine, provided you keep a 2m distance from anybody outside of your household," Simes said.

Pirongia Mountain Bike Park remians closed. Before heading out check your local council website to see what parks, reserves and tracks will be open. Photo / Jesse Wood

"More recreation options will be allowed at alert level 3, but any parks or recreational areas which have difficult terrain or pose a risk of injury, or may require rescue or medical care, will remain closed.

"Check the www.covid19.govt.nz website for what new activities will be allowed from Tuesday onwards," he said.

Recreational reserves and park closures will be determined by the Department of Conservation or relevant territorial authority who are required to assess the risk at alert level 3.

"Pirongia Mountain Bike Park on Sainsbury Rd will remain closed due to the classification of difficult terrain and potential risk of medical care or rescue required if things should go wrong but not all tracks across Waipa, Waitomo and Otorohanga will be closed.

"Check your local council website to see what recreational parks, reserves and tracks will be open before you head out."

Simes reminded people to keep their own safety at front of mind.

"Stay within your abilities and choose activities that are local, which you can do safely, and which do not involve interacting with other people, or equipment touched by other people," Simes said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Coastguard volunteers remain ready to respond to on-water emergencies.

Under level 3, near shore activities are okay but powered boating, jet-skiing and yachting are not allowed.

Coastguard volunteers have remained on call for emergencies. Photo / File

"As expected, we have seen a large reduction in the number of boats out on the water over the last four weeks," says Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie,

He said volunteers have remained on call for emergencies. Crews have been involved in nine emergency responses, including six urgent medical transfers of confirmed and possible Covid-19 patients to hospital.

At level 3 people may take part in low risk, non-motorised activity on and in the water such as swimming, paddle-boarding and kayaking, as long as they stay close to shore.

This includes accessing vessels on swing moorings for maintenance and safety reasons.

"With the seasons and weather changing, owners of boats on swing moorings will be wanting to check the mooring is in good order and that their vessel is watertight," says Mr Gillespie.

"When undertaken in favourable conditions, this is a low risk activity.

"We're following advice from central government and haven't been involved in the policy making," he says.

"However like many keen boaties, and the many businesses that make their living in the marine industry, we look forward to seeing these constraints lifted as soon as possible."

With many boats currently parked up in driveways, Coastguard recommends boaties use this time to ensure their boat and equipment, such as lifejackets and VHF radios, are sea worthy and ready for an eventual return to the water.