The Whanganui District Council has identified $260 million worth of "shovel-ready" infrastructure projects that could be eligible for additional government funding.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said at least 12 Whanganui projects had been submitted to the Government's Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, the taskforce set up to seek out shovel-ready infrastructure projects that can start quickly to stimulate the economy and reduce the economic impact of Covid-19.

"We have identified a number of existing projects that were already under way, or scheduled to take place in the near future, which means they could be eligible for this additional government funding," McDouall said.

"Once the country is able to move back to a level where we can safely restart construction, we need to be ready to roll up our sleeves and get people back to work."

A total of $35.64m had been identified for various upgrade projects at Whanganui Airport, and the roofing of the Cooks Gardens velodrome.

District councillor and velodrome project chairwoman Philippa Baker-Hogan was "rapt" to see the velodrome listed as a shovel-ready project.

"I think it stands out as something quite inspiring and could grab the public's attention," Baker-Hogan said.

"The Regional Velodrome Development Trust worked incredibly hard over the Easter period to get this proposal through, and I'm thrilled it's been put forward."

Baker-Hogan said roofing the velodrome could provide the city with a regional events centre, and was something the community had been waiting many years for.

"It's a project that stands out from other asphalt-based projects, and the velodrome itself is an absolute point of difference.

"If we can turn it into a regional, multi-purpose events centre, it could be something that could really kickstart our local economy post-Covid-19.

"There's a lack of large open air spaces in the lower North Island, somewhere that can host concerts and other larger gatherings, and completing a project like this could really tick a lot of boxes."

Replacing the Dublin St bridge could cost $33 million. Photo / Bevan Conley

The council has applied for $43m for the Dublin St and Wakefield St bridges projects.

The Dublin St bridge was resealed in 2011 and again in 2018, and is not open to heavy transport. According to the council's 2018-2020 Long Term Plan, replacement of the entire structure would cost $33m.

Okoia resident Rosemary Tennant said she regularly used the Wakefield St bridge when travelling to and from city, and while it was a "useful access point in and out of Whanganui", the alternative route wasn't unduly inconvenient.

"I'd be all for a new bridge to be built there, of course, but in the wake of Covid-19 and the financial hardships the Government must be facing, perhaps money could be better spent elsewhere," Tennant said.

Tennant said the Wakefield St bridge was used a lot for "people heading south on the back roads".

"I can completely understand people's concerns about the alternative route passing Durie Hill School and crossing railway tracks, but, to me, it's just a matter of making sure our money is spent in the most important places."

There is also $23.08m for roading projects, including traffic management upgrades and shared pathways, and $158.37m for water, wastewater and stormwater asset renewal and upgrades.

McDouall said funding from the Government to support these projects would "help to reduce the burden on ratepayers locally and speed up our economic recovery".

"While the impact of our efforts, locally and globally, to prevent transmission of Covid-19 will have far-reaching economic effects, we do have an opportunity here to really fast-track some of our projects with the Government's support."