Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs has confirmed today that he will be taking a pay cut of 20 per cent for the next six months to help those who are struggling with the impacts of COVID-19.

Mr Briggs earns $469,040 a year, he received a $16,000 pay boost at the start of 2020.

"Early last week I made the decision to contribute 7 per cent of my salary to the staff hardship fund. Now we are clearer on what the long-term impacts of COVID-19 might be, I have made the decision to increase my pay cut from 7 per cent to 20 per cent," Mr Briggs said.

This money will be directed specifically into a staff hardship fund that has been set up at Hamilton City Council. The fund includes donations from Mr Briggs and others and is available for Hamilton City Council staff members experiencing hardship.

"Over the past few weeks, our priority at council has been to make sure we are doing everything we can to help those who need it the most. Personally, my priority is exactly the same and rather than creating a general saving that's absorbed within council, I want it targeted to those who really need it."

"The future impact that COVID-19 will have on our city and our nation is still largely uncertain. However recent information released from The Treasury is predicting that it will be around a year before things return to normal."

"As well as this, I will continue to make my own personal charitable donations that I have done for many years."

"This is a completely personal decision made by me."

The pay cut will take place immediately and will be reassessed after six months.