Work on the new wing of the Sarjeant Gallery is on hold.

It was scheduled to start before the alert level 4 Covid-19 lockdown was announced, but, while all activity on-site is currently on hold, the project team is working with the main contractor to ensure a smooth return to work when restrictions are lifted.

Project director Gaye Batty said the level 4 rules placed essential business restrictions on the type of work that could be done in the building and construction sector.

Planning is under way for a return to work on the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project. Photo / Supplied

"As we went into alert level 4 the floor of the existing gallery was being lifted, perimeter site fences were about to be installed, and excavation due to start after the blessing of the site planned for the end of March," Batty said.

Advertisement

"Over the course of construction the project will employ dozens of subcontractors, including concrete workers, steelworkers, glaziers, electricians, carpenters and plasterers, to name but a few.

"The trickle-down effect of spending in our community will help keep the cash flowing once we get the site up and going again."

When work recommences on site, methods of working would change and additional health precautions and site entry restrictions would be put in place to ensure the on-going safety of the workforce and delivery drivers, Batty said.

"It is anticipated there may be an interruption to the supply of some key materials like the custom-made stainless steel bars we plan to use to strengthen the original Sarjeant Gallery's masonry walls, because they are manufactured in the UK."

With much of the project funded by government agencies such as the Provincial Growth Fund, the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project remains in a "strong financial position to move forward".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"Having a guaranteed project of this size provides confidence and support for the companies involved and keeps the skilled workforce of Whanganui in the region," Batty said.

Whanganui District Council chief executive Kym Fell said the council continued to "stand 100 per cent behind the Sarjeant redevelopment".

Advertisement

"The project will serve to bolster our community by being a source of work in the short term and a drawcard to Whanganui for national visitors in the longer term."

‌