With Term 2 starting tomorrow, a bunch of Raglan Area School students now have the tools to learn, thanks to help from Waikato district Civil Defence staff.

Civil Defence operations staff worked with Raglan Area School earlier this week to deliver 373 packs to students so they had the resources needed to continue learning from home as the new school term starts.

Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson couldn't be prouder of the work being done in the district to support people through this crisis.

"Council staff are juggling their usual work with their Civil Defence responsibilities and are doing a fine job of supporting our communities. Making sure our young people receive resources like this is just one of the ways we're doing our bit to help out," he said.

Advertisement

Raglan Area School Board of Trustees chair and Raglan Ward Councillor Lisa Thomson thanked Waikato district Civil Defence for assisting the school to deliver essential learning packs to their students.

"This situation is new to all of us and finding ways to connect and engage with our community is challenging, but having the support of Civil Defence has enabled us to plan, to prepare and support our whanau and students."

Waikato district Civil Defence is being run out of a wider combined North Waikato EOC made up of Waikato D district and Hamilton City staff.

If you need help reach out

The North Waikato Combined Emergency Operations Centre (NWCEOC) wants people to know it is normal to not feel OK all the time.

For most of us, our daily lives are very different right now and being in lockdown can make us experience all sorts of things: anxiety, loneliness and fear just to name a few.

The NWCEOC is encouraging people if they need to seek help to call 1737. This is the Ministry of Health's 24-hour confidential support line.

One of four shift controllers for the NWCEOC, Paul Blewman, says now more than ever it's vital people look after their mental and physical health.

"We want people to remember we are in isolation, but we should not be isolated. So, if you feel you're not coping it's important to know there are health professionals out there who you can talk with.

Advertisement

"We understand the uncertainty and experience of lockdown can impact different people in different ways.

"So, if you or any of your family or friends are struggling with emotions or feeling the pressures of this sudden change to life you can call the 1737 support line to speak with a trained counsellor ," Mr Blewman says.

"Even if you feel you are doing OK I encourage you to have a look at some of the wellbeing campaigns and public information out there, including the Getting Through Together – Whāia E Tātou Te Pae Tawhiti toolkit which has been created by the Mental Health Foundation.

"The online toolkit, available at allright.org.nz, has been set up for coping with the effects of COVID-19 and the Alert Level 4 lock down and provides proven ways you can help yourself and others during lockdown.

"It's important we don't let these uncertain emotions build up and allright.org.nz is a great resource with a range of fun and easy activities to boost morale."

A few other tips to look after your mental health and wellbeing from the Mental Health Foundation include:

• Find ways to connect

• Find ways to take notice

• Find ways to be active

• Find ways to give

• Find ways to keep learning

• Spend time with nature

• Stick to your routine (or start a new one)

• Explore different ways to relax

• Limit the amount of news you follow.