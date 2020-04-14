Police officer Tama Delbeth is one of an increasing number of people using the lockdown to kick bad habits.

He has been smoke-free for 30 days after smoking cigarettes since he was 17 years old.

Delbeth credits a change in mindset and the support of The Quit Clinic, with weekly consultations over the phone, as key reasons for his success so far.

Whanganui Stop Smoking Service has noticed an increase in people wanting support as the country is in lockdown.

Stop Smoking lead coach at The Quit Clinic, Titaraakahu Hika, said it had several procedures in place to limit contact and possible transmission between staff and those using the service.

"We are providing the exact same service, just all our consultations are done over the phone."

Delbeth has substituted smoking with vaping, which he said has been another key reason he has been able to stop smoking.

"Without it, I'd probably be back on the darts," he said.

With the support of The Quit Clinic, Tama Delbeth has been smoke-free for 30 days. Photo / Supplied

After starting with a 40mg nicotine vape juice, Delbeth has toned it down to 20mg and plans on continuing that trend once vape shops open post-lockdown.

He noticed the benefits of quitting quickly.

"Breathing is easier, I am sleeping a lot better. I don't wake up with a raspy voice and don't smell as much.

"Within two weeks, the change in taste of food was massive. I've probably put on a few kilograms, especially with this lockdown. Just appreciating food more."

One big motivator for Delbeth has been the financial benefits. He said he has saved $905 in the last month, after previous buying and consuming a $29 pack of cigarettes a day.

Delbeth said the support and advice from The Quit Clinic has been crucial.

"Opening my eyes as to why I'm smoking and how we can change it. Changing the mindset and my routines.

"Smoking won't fix your problems, that was probably the biggest one. Every time I came across something I didn't agree with, I'd go buy a pack of cigarettes and smash back half a pack.

"And then thinking about it, the problem is still there once I finished the pack of cigarettes."

When I feel like a smoke, I get up and go do something. Just getting rid of that craving by substituting it with something else."

Meanwhile, Hika said nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) such as gum, patches and lozenges were all available via delivery.

"We do drop offs at the end of the day so we aren't going back to the office."

The Quit Clinic has a maximum of three staff on the premise at any one time and has clothing specific for working in the office and NRT drop-offs.

The Quit Clinic has contacted those who have been on their books over the last year that aren't engaged and asking if they need support in a time where relapse is possible.

Hika said the lockdown was a good time to try to kick some habits.

"That was our theory, four weeks on lockdown that people would jump on board now."

Hika noted the first four weeks are generally the toughest, and benefits such as sleeping, and breathing are noticed in this time.

"The first four weeks are critical."

