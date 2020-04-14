SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

Filmmaker Kevin Double, who runs Whanganui's Confluence Boutique Cinema with Melita Farley, has offered recommendations for films to watch during the Covid-19 lockdown, all of which are both "off the beaten track a little bit"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.