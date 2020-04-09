Community groups providing emergency food and crisis services are among the first organisations to receive funding support from Hamilton City Council.

Late last month, the council announced it would contribute $1 million to support essential city welfare services for at-risk and vulnerable people, as part of a 12-point recovery plan to help the city withstand and recover from Covid-19.

The first $184,000 has been allocated to nine community groups including Western Community Centre, Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust, St Vincent de Paul, The Serve Trust, Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa, Te Whakaruruhau, Male Support Services, Diversity Counselling NZ and Cancer Society Waikato/BOP Division.

Chair of the Community Committee, Councillor Mark Bunting, said the council was moving fast to ensure support was getting to where it was most needed.

"It's vital that Hamilton City Council plays our part in addressing the most urgent needs that are arising out of this unsettling time.

"While we hate seeing Hamiltonians in difficult situations, it's incredibly reassuring that there are community organisations ready to wrap around them at this time. Our job isn't to do it for them, it's to be able to quickly fill their tanks and help them take urgent action."

The support is targeted to direct action, non-profit organisations that supply essential food and other goods, accommodation, support for those in unsafe situations, crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing and provide services to people with disabilities in Hamilton.

The Waikato Community Funders Group has a combined $3.25 million to support community groups. Trust Waikato is receiving and processing all applications on behalf of the wider funding group.

As of today, 14 applications have been received for Hamilton-based organisations.

"Working with Trust Waikato, WEL Energy Trust and the other philanthropic funders is a joy. It is a great blend of compassion and unity – which when they're merged, makes community," Mr Bunting said.

Mr Bunting is joined by Deputy Chair of the Community Committee Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf and Community and Social Development Manager Andy Mannering, with the support of Māngai Māori Te Pora Thompson-Evans, to allocate council's funds.

These organisations have received funding from Hamilton City Council to date:

• Western Community Centre: $10,000 - Emergency food



• Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust: $30,000 - Emergency food



• The Serve Trust: $20,000 - Emergency food



• St Vincent de Paul: $25,000 - Emergency non-food care packages





• Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa: $30,000 - Emergency non-food care packages



• Te Whakaruruhau: $20,000 - Crisis support for people who are unsafe



• Male Support Services: $15,000 - Crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing



• Diversity Counselling NZ: $10,000 - Crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing



• Cancer Society – Waikato / BOP Division: $24,000 - Accommodation



• For more information on the council's 12-point recovery plan, visit hamilton.govt.nz/recoveryplan

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website