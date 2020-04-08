The potential financial impact of Covid-19 has forced Horizons Regional Council to reassess its annual plan.

The council was due to sign off the draft 2020-21 Annual Plan for community consultation last month but the process was suspended when the country moved to alert level 4.

Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell said the rework of the Annual Plan will take weeks as they figure out where resouces need to go. Photo / Supplied

At an online meeting on Tuesday, councillors asked Horizons chief executive Michael McCartney to revise the proposed Annual Plan to reflect the potential post-pandemic social and economic impact of Covid-19 on the region.

"Council understands that there is a desire from the region's residents for a zero rates increase," chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said. "However, the environmental issues that need addressing will remain well after the Covid-19 alert levels are lifted.

Advertisement

"These include climate change, biodiversity, and freshwater issues that require our current work programmes to continue, as well as making sure we have a budget available to progress this work in a year's time."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Keedwell said the rework of the Annual Plan would take a few weeks while the council figured out what was needed versus what ratepayers could afford.

"Due to time constraints and concerns for public safety, our consultation will not be as extensive as originally planned. However, there will still be opportunities for feedback from our communities.

"It is important to note that our councillors and the organisation are always open to conversations about our work programmes, irrespective of whether it is what's proposed in our Annual Plan or on any other matter at any other time."

The Annual Plan must be adopted by June 30.

Horizons will look at requesting Central Government to increase the threshold for its nationwide rates rebates scheme to align with the consumer price index and in consideration of hardship resulting from Covid-19.

Keedwell said the council had also decided to request the Remuneration Authority freeze remuneration payments for elected members for 2020-21.

Advertisement

‌