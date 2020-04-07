With Covid-19 confining people to their homes we're looking at how Whanganui people are adapting everyday activities for the lockdown.

Logan Tutty spoke with Raewyn Overton-Stuart from PAUA Early Childhood Home Based Care Service who is running two classes a day for children and families at home.

The sessions are streamed live on Facebook, and are available to be watched another time if families can't watch them live.

PAUA managing director Raewyn Overton-Stuart said they are working on ideas to help families at home.

"We are looking at ways we could support families and whanau whilst in isolation," she said.

The morning session will be activity-based, which include activities such as card making for Easter, baking, music lessons, arts and crafts as well as science based activities.

Raewyn Overton-Stuart is holding daily activity and reading sessions for families at home. Photo / Stuart Munro

PORSE Childcare, Barndardos and Edubase are the three official home-based services through according to the Ministry of Education during lockdown but Overton-Stuart has been in contact with them and providing workers for support in areas where they were needed.

Overton-Stuart wants the activities to be as accessible as possible by utilising everyday materials found in the house.

Some activities like volcano making may require a few extra materials, Overton-Stuart said.

The afternoon session will be a reading class, where Overton-Stuart will read a number of books for children to follow along to.

Overton-Stuart said they were trying to help both parents and children in what was a stressful time for both.

"We're in our isolation bubble which is wonderful in one respect because it allows time together that you wouldn't necessarily have.

"But for a number of families within the bubble, one or both parents are trying to work from home. For those families, there is a different pressure because they are home and their children will expect because they are at home they will be there to do things with them."

Overton-Stuart said the classes will run for as long as the nation is in lockdown.

To watch the sessions, follow the Facebook link below, where all livestreams of sessions will take place and can be viewed another time if they can't be watched live - https://www.facebook.com/PAUAEarlyChildhood/

