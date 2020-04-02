Porritt Stadium has been set up as a Covid-19 self-isolation site for freedom campers at the request of the Waikato Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

Hamilton City Council says the car park at the athletics stadium in Crosby Road, Chartwell, is already a designated freedom camping site for certified self-contained vehicles.

"There has been concern about freedom campers moving from region to region at a time when the Government has ruled out all non-essential travel and required people to stay in one spot to slow the spread of Covid-19," a statement from the council says.

Freedom campers close to Hamilton are being directed to Porritt Stadium car park.

Part of the field near the car park will be used to take additional campers if necessary.

The stadium changing rooms will be available for visitors' use and will be cleaned daily.

The council says there will be 24-hour, seven day a week security at the site. Campers will be required to maintain physical distancing.

Porritt Stadium will remain open to freedom campers until the council is advised otherwise by the Waikato CDEM Group.

Meanwhile, the city council has traffic restrictions in place around Waikato Hospital to assist the Waikato District Health Board (WDHB) in managing the movement of people.

The section of Pembroke St known as 'Hospital Hill' is closed to general through traffic. Photo / Alan Gibson.

The section of Pembroke St known as 'Hospital Hill' is closed to general through traffic and restricted to only emergency department and Covid-19 traffic until further notice.

Public access to the Waikato Hospital Delivery Suite will be from the north end of Pembroke St (Pembroke St/Selwyn St intersection).

Bus services are being re-routed along Hague Rd (located within the hospital campus). Signs will be in place.

The city council has also advised that on advice from the Ministry of Transport (MoT), HCC maintenance teams will be focused only on "activities necessary to address immediate and short-term risks to human safety on the transport network".

"Any works on our roads that are not required for the safe and efficient operation of the transport network will be on hold until the end of the Alert Level 4 period," the council says

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website