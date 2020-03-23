With more people beginning to work from home, a Whanganui business is setting up virtual morning teas to help maintain social contact with colleagues - and anyone is invited.

Melita Farley and Kevin Double from Confluence will host morning teas via video call.

"Really just for people that might be working from home and want a bit of social contact," Farley said.

Confluence, a co-working space which also hosts events and cinema screenings, closed its facilities on Saturday March 21 until the end of April at least after the Government changed the national alert level to 2.

Farley invited anyone who is working from home or would like to talk and catch up to join in. Talk about Covid-19 would be minimal, Farley said.

"Its a chance for people to connect with each other and talk or at least be around people, even if is just virtually."

The virtual morning teas will happen on Skype, with 30 minute meetings planned for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to 11am.

Having worked from home in the past, Farley knows how important it is to maintain social contact when you aren't at your workplace.

"We know how important it is for people to have social contact and at the moment it's not really possible for people to do that."

Farley said it was important people have access to information regarding the developing Covid-19 situation, but it can't consume all of your time.

"We can't spend all of our time worrying about that stuff. We have to have times that are fun and interesting and where we have actual contact with other people where we are talking about things that are fun or important."

A Skype link will be posted on Confluence's Facebook page each morning or can be sent by emailing melita@doublefarley.com.