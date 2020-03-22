The Whanganui District Council has closed several facilities to minimise contact during the Covid-19 threat.

From Monday, March 23, the Whanganui Airport and cafe are closed to the public, with only passengers allowed in the terminal.

Other facilities that have been closed include the Sarjeant Gallery, War Memorial Centre, Innovation Quarter, i-Site Visitor Information Centre and Durie Hill Elevator.

The Davis, Alexander and Gonville libraries will be closed, with options for home delivery being considered. The council's Infrastructure building on St Hill St is closed from midday on Monday.

The council's customer service area at 101 Guyton St will remain open, but there are changes to services. These include a chicane to ensure distancing from the public, the removal of the concierge service and all touch screens and keyboards, and no face to face meetings with members of the public. After the council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, all committee and council meetings will be postponed until further notice.

