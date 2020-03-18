After 75 days travelling across New Zealand on his bicycle, Raphael Kanopf is on the home straight of his 7000km journey across New Zealand.

The Brazilian native has been raising money and awareness for the I Am Hope Foundation, which focuses on mental health in New Zealand.

"I decided to throw myself into the rough end and do a lap around the country on a bicycle with no money."

Kanopf arrived in Whanganui this week and will continue his journey up the west coast, with his next stop being 75km away at Kakaramea.

He started his journey on January 2 and has been taking a clockwise route around the country.

Starting in Auckland, he went up to the top of the North Island, down the west coasts of both islands, across to Stewart Island and back up the east coast of the country.

Kanopf set himself three rules for the journey: no money for food or accommodation, stay on as many coastal roads as possible and only use his legs to power his journey.

READ MORE:

• Inside view of Whanganui mental health services

• Whanganui mental health unit Te Awhina regularly overcrowded

• Whanganui teenager getting help from local mental health agencies following attempted stabbing of his stepfather and mother's struggles to get assistance

• Whanganui mental health expert delivers stark drug and alcohol warning

Advertisement

The kindness shown by locals around the country has been astonishing, Kanopf said.

"I walked into Tasty Indian and he didn't hesitate.

"He was kinder to me than most of the people that were paying, it was beautiful."

A personal trainer from Auckland, Kanopf has taken up a passion in meditation over the last year which has helped his mentality over the last 75 days.

"I'm on the bike for eight to 10 hours every day on the saddle by myself, just me and the silence. Its very meditative and you end up getting into some very dark places or some beautiful sunny places."

Kanopf hammered home two key words: perspective and resilience.

"That's what the whole Ride for Life New Zealand is. Those are the two elements I need to use. My perspective needs to be sharp because one second of hesitation and the whole thing could be compromised.

"My resilience needs to be sharper because sometimes I do 150km on a cup of coffee... that is resilience.

Advertisement

"When you are living your normal life you want to have a king size bed and you have some cool sheets and aircon and this and that.

"But when you get back to basics like this, it is literally like 'is it dry? Yes. Is it safe? Yes. Then I'm all good."

One thing Kanopf was most proud of so far was he hasn't used his tent 75 days in.

"I don't even know if it works. Its just been on the back of my bike the whole time."

Kanopf said he is exhausted and is ready to get home to his own bed after more than two months on the road.

"The journey has been physical, but the biggest journey is inside my mind."

Kanopf will carry on his journey up the west coast and looks to be back home in Te Atatu, Auckland in 10 days time.

Kanopf said the battle with mental health is constant, and that perspective is powerful.

"Life is not about what happens to you, its what you do about it."

You can donate to Kanopf's cause at givealittle.co.nz/cause/rideforlifenz .