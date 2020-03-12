International flights in and out of Hamilton are again on the cards as the city council looks to update its operating expectations of Waikato Regional Airport Ltd.

Hamilton City Council owns half of the airport operating company with the rest shared between the four district councils in the region.

The first meeting of the of the new city council's Economic Development Committee this week laid out expectations to encourage renewed international air services. The move is largely led by new councillor and former Kiwi Air CEO Ewan Wilson.

Kiwi Air operated in 1994 offering trans Tasman flights before going into voluntary liquidation in 1995.

Advertisement

Mr Wilson told Waikato News that despite previous issues with international flights out of Hamilton, the time is now right for Hamilton to look to become the second gateway into the North Island.

Hamilton City councillor Ewan Wilson. Photo / Mike Walen,

"In terms of runway length and terminal, Hamilton Airport could manage trans Tasman and Pacific Island flights with no difficulty at all, other than the need for border agency services," Mr Wilson said

Hamilton holds international designation but it is limited to medical flights and corporate operations, and when those flights land in Hamilton, Customs come over from Tauranga.

Mr Wilson, deputy chair of the committee, said Hamilton couldn't easily handle the bigger Air Bus, but long-term he sees Hamilton Airport re-emerging as an international airport.

"It is a logical alternative to the second runway in Auckland, and it would be consistent to think that with the new bypass, the new train service and talks of a high-speed train linking the two cities, Hamilton will see itself as a secondary gateway for freight and passengers."

Mr Wilson said that with the new letter of expectation, Hamilton City Council as a 50 per cent shareholder, has told the airport board to lift their heads and open discussions with carriers about potential flights.

Hamilton Airport's other shareholders are the four neighbouring councils in the Waikato, with Matamata-Piako, Waikato District, and Waipa District Council hold 15.63 per cent of shares, and Ōtorohanga District Council holding 3.13 per cent of shares.

At the council meeting there was unanimous support for the letter of expectation, with councillor Mark Bunting in support of international freight air services coming into Hamilton.

Advertisement

"I can picture the day when we see DHL and FedEx planes bringing in brilliant products to the Waikato," Mr Bunting said.

Hamilton councillor Dave Macpherson said that with the Hamilton to Auckland corridor in development, it makes sense for future international flights coming to Hamilton, once a rail service is connected with the airport.

There are current plans for a Hamilton metro rail service that will link Hamilton with surrounding Waikato towns such as Morrinsville and Huntly, but also the Hamilton Airport.