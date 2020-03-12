Finding a horse with all the skills needed to help children and adults with physical, intellectual and behavioural difficulties is at the top of the list for staff at the Whangārei branch of Riding for the Disabled thanks to some keen golfers and builders.

Whangārei's branch of the New Zealand Certified Builders teamed up with the Pines Golf Course to put on a charity golf event to raise money for the Whangārei-based Riding for the Disabled.

About 80 golfers, including some of Northland's best, will tee off in the highly competitive event today but the players will also dip into their pockets to raise money to buy a horse that will help children and adults with difficulties.

One of the three managers at the Whangārei RDA Alison Webb said there were seven operational horses in the riding programme but what was really needed was a larger horse that could cater for adults and bigger riders.

Onerahi Primary School student Lucas Witehira loves his weekly trip to Whangārei's Riding for the Disabled. Photo / John Stone

"Working with horses calms the riders. It teaches them balance and strengthens their core. Finding the right horse is the key though."

Webb said the right horse would be at least 15.2hh, be solid in stature, and have "been there, done that" and some therapy training would be a bonus.

"Thanks to this funding we will be seriously looking every day for a suitable horse."

Shan Morris, a teacher aide from Onerahi Primary School, said the benefits of the children working with the horses was quiet remarkable.

"They become so passionate about these horses. They learn empathy and they really help with the children's learning across the curriculum," Morris said.

"And man they love those horses ... they become their horse."

The horses also had a calming effect on the children, made them focus and helped them with listening and following instructions.

Connecting with horses can help children and adults with learning difficulties. Photo / John Stone

Over the eight years she had been involved with the children and horses she had seen some marked changes in some students' behaviours and abilities to cope with life in the classroom.

"They learn to take instructions here which has huge benefits for them back at school."

New Zealand Certified Builders Whangārei president Pete Brown said using the money for local charities was key.

"It struck a real chord for us the help that they give to children through to adults by using these horses. They struggle for funding and we wanted to stay local with any money that was raised," Brown said.

Whangārei Riding for the Disabled began in the 1970s and finally settled at the Barge Show Grounds, Maunu in 1994.

The complex has two covered arenas, stables and yards, an administration block and a relocated caretakers cottage. In a week up to 90 people go through the centre and use the horses.

It is the second charity event run by the New Zealand Certified Builders and Pines Golf Course having raised nearly $8000 last year for the local Search and Rescue squad.