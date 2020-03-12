Karen Hurndell's love for gardens and animals has led to the second edition of the Garden Ramble at her Cathro Rd property.

Last year's Garden Ramble raised $250 each for Whanganui charities ARAN (Animal Rescue Action Network) and Precious Paws Paradise cat rescue, and Hurndell hopes they can double that this year.

Visitors are invited to bring their dogs and wander around Hurndell's extensive garden on Sunday, paying their entry by gold coin or pet food.

"I like animals, they're my thing," Hurndell said.

"The gardens are looking really good for the late summer."

Hurndell bought the property 12 years ago, and immediately started working on the property. Gardening became a passion after she saw a calendar that caught her eye.

"This all came about looking at a calendar with an old rusted truck covered by vines and flowers and I was just blown away."

Sitting on two acres of land, Hurndell said there is plenty of space to roam around.

Hurndell's property has several different themed gardens. Photo / Bevan Conley

"I'm not sure how long we will be here, so I want to do what I can whilst we still are."

Wendy Ward, co-founder of ARAN, said the organisation was set up in Taumarunui six or seven years ago to rescue impounded dogs.

"So many are beautiful family dogs that can be rehomed."

Ward and her co-founder rescued about 400 dogs while they were based in Taumarunui and, coincidentally, both now live in Whanganui. ARAN is now a national dog rescue network.

Ward was thankful to Vets on Carlton and Whanganui Vets for donating items for the raffle.

Mary Lou Nation, who runs Precious Paws Paradise, fosters dumped, abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens and finds them permanent homes.

Both charities will have gazebos set up at the ramble to educate and spread their message.

"These two charities do great work and fly under the radar," Hurndell said.

The ramble takes place on Sunday, March 15, at Hurndell's property, 9 Cathro Rd, from 10am to 2pm.

"Come down, relax and catch up," Hurndell said.