Whanganui Athletic remain undefeated in Manawatu women's senior premier softball grade, having beaten the Blue Sox by 10 runs in four innings by the "mercy rule".

Coach Kay Kotuhi-Brown said it was a great team performance with the team firing on all cylinders.

"We played really well, the defence was really good. There were no standout individual performances really."

Athletic were sharp from the start, securing numerous double plays for the game on Sunday.

In the third innings, Paula Darlington hit a deep ball that hit the fence. Gunning around the bases, she missed third base on the way through, but had enough time to turn around to third and get home to score the first home run of the day.

Up 8-0 at the bottom of the fourth innings with one base loaded, Manea Kotuhi-Brown hit a second home run for Athletic and secure the 10-0 whitewash.

"We are definitely the team to beat," Kotuhi-Brown said.

They take on fellow top four sides Fielding United and Bramac to determine who will meet in the semis and finals next weekend.

Three Whanganui representative sides travelled to Upper Hutt to take part in the Joe Okada Tournament, named after New Zealand softball icon Joe Okada.

They took down under-11 boys and girls sides, along with a under-nines Tee Ball team. The under-11 boys won the tournament, defeating Hutt Valley Green 10-6 in the final.

Whanganui Athletic men's side, Castlecliff Club Mustangs and Ezi Finance Wanganui Braves all didn't play over the weekend.