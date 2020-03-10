With a 55-year history and counting, the Whanganui Blind and Vision Impaired Bowling Club is preparing for yet another chapter with its 2020 season starting this week.

Club chairman Ken Fredericksen, who has been a member since 1976, says everyone is welcome to come and have a go, regardless of age or bowling experience.

"We play by the rules of the game, but that doesn't mean we can't have a lot of fun along the way," Fredericksen said.

"It would be great to see more younger people get involved. It's okay if someone doesn't know the game so well, even someone who's been playing as long as me is still learning."

The season kicks off on Thursday, March 12, at the Royal NZ Foundation for the Blind, 102 Peat St. Thursday's session is at 7pm-9pm, with another on Sunday at 1.30pm-3.30pm.

A courtesy van, provided by advocacy group Association of Blind Citizens, is available to transport people in the local area to the Thursday and Sunday sessions.

"We rely on volunteers to keep everything going, from transportation to coaching," Fredericksen says.

"Some of our best coaches over the years have come in with no bowling experience at all. Mentoring and support is just as important as coaching."

Joe and Francie Twomey have been members of the club since its inception, and are gearing up to take part in the 2020 season.

"You never see anyone scowling or unhappy when it comes to competitions," Francie Twomey said.

"I love the camaraderie, and travelling to competitions with other clubs, where we can meet up with old friends. We always make new friends along the way as well".

Twomey, who is sighted, said she began as a complete novice but has learned to coach over the years.

The club adheres to the rules of sighted indoor bowls as much as possible. Each bowler has a coach, who uses a paddle to help them judge the angle and distance required.

Fredericksen said there are currently seven blind and vision impaired bowling clubs around the country, with this year's national championships taking place in New Plymouth over Labour Weekend. The club competes in pairs and singles competitions.

For more information on the club and upcoming season, call Ken Fredericksen on 0210 245 2355.