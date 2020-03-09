NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) will hold two sessions later this month to update the public on repair works on State Highway 4 Parapara.

Seven slips on the Parapara need repairs while NZTA prepares a long-term "resilience" project for the road between Whanganui and Raetihi.

A major slip in October last year affected 400m of SH4 at Te Ore Ore, closing a stretch of the road. A temporary road around the slip was opened on December 20 and is open to all vehicles. There's a 30km/h speed limit and the road is monitored remotely and by on-site staff.

NZTA did not respond to the Chronicle's request for an update on the status of the slip and temporary road and the planned public meetings.

Advertisement

However, on its social media pages it posted "there have been some developments which we want to share with you in person".

"It will be a great opportunity for the community to hear about the work we're doing and discuss the plans for improvements to SH4."

Drop-in sessions will be held in Raetihi and Whanganui. The Raetihi session is at 5pm-7pm on Monday, March 23, at The Centre, 14-16 Seddon St. The Whanganui session is at 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, March 24, at the Alexander Library, Queen's Park.