A Whanganui woman loves her car so much she has formed a group for those who drive the same model as a way to meet people and celebrate the car.

No, her car is not a classic or vintage - it's a Toyota Ractis.

Proud owner Anna Bradbury wanted to use her "great little car" as a way to meet new people, with a monthly meet-up happening this Saturday.

Bradbury has lived in Whanganui for the past 10 months after spending five years in Queensland.

Starting over and needing a vehicle, Bradbury had very specific requirements.

"I wanted a hatchback with a low boot so I could pack and unpack it easily."

Looking around a car lot in Auckland, a salesman recommended the Toyota Ractis.

Bradbury said when she saw how much space it had and took it for a drive, it ticked all the boxes.

Bradbury does a variety of volunteer work for the Citizens Advice Bureau and the Hakeke Street Library, as well as training as a conscious ageing facilitator.

When she arrived in Whanganui, she noticed several of the hatchbacks around the city ... and had a moment.

"I wonder if they love their Ractis cars as much as I love mine.

"I only knew four people when I moved here, and I thought 'If I get together with other Ractis car owners, it's a great way of me meeting more people'. I didn't know the Whanganui area that well at all.

"If there was a Ractis club Whanganui and we got together, we could talk about our Ractis cars and how much we adored them, go to different cafes and have social gatherings."

Bradbury began the process in November placing flyers on the windshields on Ractis vehicles asking if owners would be interested in meeting up.

Sarjeant Gallery relationships officer Jaki Arthur was initially worried when she saw a flyer on her Ractis.

"When I first saw it I thought it was a parking ticket. And then I read it and was so surprised and totally loved the sentiment of the note."

Arthur echoes Bradbury's love for the car and plans on coming to this weekend's meeting.

"It's a brilliant car, I bought it second-hand when I got to Whanganui and it's like a little truck. I highly recommend a Ractis."

Bradbury welcomes all those with a Toyota Ractis and any interested partners or friends. The group plans on meeting on the first or second weekend of each month, with the next meeting 2pm today at the Funky Duck Cafe.

"It's just a time to chill out, talk about our cars, socialise, get to know some other people. Giving the opportunity for people with Ractis cars to get together and have some fun with each other and do some outings.

"The longer that I've owned the car, the more I love it. It's just a great little car.

"You can fold the back seats down and they sit flush, and because of its cube shape you have so much space. A bonus feature is the height of a SUV, you don't have to bend up and down to get into it. It's absolutely perfect for older people and people with disabilities."