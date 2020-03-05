New principal of local law firm Treadwell Gordon and former Black Cap Andrew Penn is excited to be back in his old stomping grounds.

Penn along with wife Jill, who is a lawyer with Oranga Tamariki, moved to Whanganui in early February and are enjoying being back in his hometown.

"It's something my wife and I had always planned to do, it was just a question of when we would do it. It's where I'm born and bred and I loved the place, and it's just fantastic to be back and re-familiarise with Whanganui."

Penn started his new role as principal this week, after spending the past 20 years in Wellington. He worked as a lawyer in a property and commercial firm for six years and then more recently as executive legal counsel with AMP Capital for 13 years.

Penn is well known in the region for his cricketing feats, where he made five appearances for the Black Caps during his career, along with 66 first class matches for Central Districts and Wellington.

Penn hung the pads up at age 28 to focus on his law career after a run of injuries and doubts he could get back to the top.

"I didn't think I would get back into the NZ team. You get to that age and if you haven't really made it into the team, I was in and out a fair bit and never really got an extended run in the NZ team. I had my law degree and we thought it was time to move on with our lives."

Andrew Penn is excited to be back in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Penn said his children Lucy, Sophie and James were excited by the move and have settled in well at school. The family love the outdoors and are looking to make the most of what Whanganui offers.

"We are quite outdoor people. We are enjoying being so close to the beach. We like to snow ski so we will look to go to the mountains."

Penn notes he will have a quite a different role with Treadwell Gordon than ones in the past.

"Quite a different challenge is what I'm excited about. The firm seems like a good firm and I'm really looking forward to the next stage of my professional career.

"I'm just really excited to be back in Whanganui. Being born and bred here it is very close to my heart, and I love the place, love the community."