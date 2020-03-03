Director Karen Craig is feeling triumphant after the performances of The Merchant of Venice at Bason Botanic Gardens in Whanganui.

Audiences of around 700 attended four performances last weekend, with Saturday night drawing the largest attendance of around 200.

It was the third Shakespeare in the Park production at Bason Botanic Gardens since 2016 and Craig has directed all three.

"I felt like this one came together so well," she said.

"It was a true realisation of the vision I had in my head and the actors interpreted it so well while adding brilliant touches of their own."

Craig did not wish to single anyone out for special mention as the entire cast and crew performed exceptionally well, she said.

"I will say that Paul Lyons who played Shylock travelled from Palmerston North for every rehearsal and Christopher McLaughlin who played Bassanio stepped in after another actor had to pull out and he performed brilliantly."

Helen Smith, who played an additional character named Dot, was praised for her interactions with Mel Hawkins as Reno and Nadine Rayner as Nio.

"Coffee would have been a new import in Venice at the time so I added an attempt at making the beverage which Helen performed to great comedic effect.

"After the final dress rehearsal, I was a bit of a spare cog so I sat with the crew and watched the performances.

"Even though I know the play so well, I laughed out loud at the comedic bits which is a true testament to the cast's delivery."

Craig said she believes the production has met its budget targets.

"That is great news as it means the Bason Botanic Gardens Trust is likely to consider another Shakespeare in the Park but I will give them six months to catch their breath."

The previous Shakespeare plays performed at the reserve were MacBeth in 2016 and The Tempest in 2018.

Craig said she has not given any thought as to what the next one might be as she is still catching her own breath and celebrating the success of the last one.