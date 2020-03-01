Three cars and a boat have gone up in flames in a suspicious early morning blaze in Whanganui.

Two fire engines were called to an address on Heads Rd around 1.30am where the vehicles and boat were on fire. Police also attended.

The fire took around an hour to extinguish.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said no one was injured and there was no damage to any other property.

Advertisement

Police and a specialist FENZ fire investigator are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

A police spokesman said a scene guard is still in place this morning.

READ MORE:

• Firefighters 'throw everything' at Whanganui River Rd fire

• Fire crews making good progress as Whanganui River Rd fire continues to burn

• Huge fire west of Bulls now contained but not out

• Whanganui River Rd fire almost extinguished, evening showers forecast