A great family day out on Sunday is the Grooves in The Gardens Retro Market at Hamilton Gardens.

"In a nutshell it's a big 'ol retro market with vendors from around the North Island selling toys, comics, records etc, plus two stages of vinyl DJs, food trucks, and entertainment," says organiser Dujon Cullingford, a Hamilton DJ, dancer and community advisor.

"After several thousand people turned out last year, it made total sense to return in 2020 with a bigger and badder line up," he says.

The giant retro market is expecting 75 stalls stocking thousands of yesteryear treasures, and all manner of collectibles.

"Enjoy some old-school tunes from a stack of vinyl DJs across two stages," says Dujon.

"With the food trucks, entertainment and a bunch of surprises, it is shaping up to be an incredible day for all.

There will be two stages of vinyl DJs at Grooves in the Garden. Photo / File

"A massive shout out to our sponsors, international music marketplace Discogs and Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival for backing GITG20," he says.

• Grooves In The Gardens Retro Market, Hamilton Gardens, Sunday March 1, 10am to 3pm. Market entry is $5 (under 12 free) and the wider outdoor event is free