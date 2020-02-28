A great family day out on Sunday is the Grooves in The Gardens Retro Market at Hamilton Gardens.
"In a nutshell it's a big 'ol retro market with vendors from around the North Island selling toys, comics, records etc, plus two stages of vinyl DJs, food trucks, and entertainment," says organiser Dujon Cullingford, a Hamilton DJ, dancer and community advisor.
"After several thousand people turned out last year, it made total sense to return in 2020 with a bigger and badder line up," he says.
The giant retro market is expecting 75 stalls stocking thousands of yesteryear treasures, and all manner of collectibles.
"Enjoy some old-school tunes from a stack of vinyl DJs across two stages," says Dujon.
"With the food trucks, entertainment and a bunch of surprises, it is shaping up to be an incredible day for all.
"A massive shout out to our sponsors, international music marketplace Discogs and Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival for backing GITG20," he says.
• Grooves In The Gardens Retro Market, Hamilton Gardens, Sunday March 1, 10am to 3pm. Market entry is $5 (under 12 free) and the wider outdoor event is free