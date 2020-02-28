A free school-based HPV vaccination campaign is beginning to be rolled out across the Whanganui, Rangitikei and Waimarino districts.

The catch-up campaign will focus on immunising teenagers who may not be up to date with their HPV vaccination.

Whanganui District Health Board's communicable disease and school-based immunisation co-ordinator Bruce Jones said while the vaccine has been available for girls in New Zealand since 2008 and boys since 2017, there is still a gap of current year 12 and 13 boys who have not had it.

"Because male students were not included in the HPV vaccination programme until 2017, some boys currently in years 12 and 13 may not have had the vaccine unless they received it from their GP," Jones said.

Advertisement

Sam Beatson-Shaw with Ani Latus, Bryleigh Martini-Rerekura, Itayi Mapanda, Majre Apiata-Cook, Corey O'Hagan, Kelli-Ann Tyson and Bruce Jones at Whanganui City College. Photo / Supplied

He hopes this campaign will give them a chance to get up to date.

"We are presently in the process of contacting all secondary schools and alternative education providers in the Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Waimarino areas, as more than 2000 students across those districts have not completed the HPV vaccination programme, so we're really keen to reach those rangatahi."

Jones said teenagers who are unsure if they are up to date should ask their doctor or public health nurse who can check their details against the national vaccination register.

The vaccine can help protect against mouth and throat cancers, most cervical cancers, cancer of the anus, vagina, vulva and penis as well as genital warts.

Jones said these types of cancers caused by HPV are wide-ranging and can be hugely damaging to whānau and communities.

"As parents, there is a lot we don't have control over with our rangatahi, but we can make sure they're up to date with their vaccinations. That's why I chose to vaccinate my children."