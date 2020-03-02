Horsley Christie's newest solicitor is enjoying small town life in Whanganui and looking forward to what the future has to offer.

Tim Oliver started working at Horsley Christie a month ago, shifting to Whanganui from Auckland with wife Lucy in a move centered around the future of their family.

With 18-month-old baby Chloe and another on the way, the couple started thinking about what would be best for their family.

"It felt like it was a really good option for us with all the things that Whanganui could offer," Lucy Oliver said.

Lucy (nee Van Dalen) is well-known in the Whanganui area for her achievements in the athletics world, including competing in the 1500 metres at the 2012 London Olympics.

Tim, who specialises in commercial, property law and employment law, is enjoying the slower pace that Whanganui offers.

"I'm loving it so far. It's something people often talk about, but coming from Auckland it's so nice just not having to battle with the traffic. It actually does affect your daily life quite a lot. Really nice lifestyle down here without all the pressures of traffic and rushing around.

"[In Auckland] no matter what you're doing or where you're going you have to allow at least half an hour to an hour travel time, whereas here it isn't even a factor."

Tim grew up in Auckland and met Lucy in 2015. The pair married in 2016 and once baby Chloe came along, their priorities changed.

"My wife had really good memories of growing up here and once you have a family your priorities change a bit. Whanganui offers a lot of opportunities to get involved in the community and got a lot of things for young families which was appealing to us," Tim said.

A favourite spot for the couple is St John Hill's Virginia Lake.

"We go to Virginia Lake quite a lot and are always blown away by how beautiful it is," Tim said.

"It must be one of the nicest spots in the country. A hidden gem really. People round the country probably don't realise how beautiful it is."

Lucy Oliver is a full-time mum and has recently started mentoring elite athletes at Whanganui Collegiate.

Tim Oliver said he's been welcomed to the city with open arms.

"I've genuinely found the people so friendly and so welcoming. I think living in a big city you don't get that as much. Whereas, being in a smaller city, people go out of their way to say hi to you and to be really friendly and welcoming which I really appreciated."