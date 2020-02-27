Machinery steeped in historic significance, including items from Whanganui, Waimarino and Rangitīkei, will be on display in Feilding this weekend.

People from around New Zealand will display items from yesteryear at the Manawatu Vintage Ag Expo on Saturday and Sunday at Manfeild Park.

Twenty-six-year-old Stanley Fraser, who is originally from Ohakune and is a member of the event organising committee, has been fascinated by yesteryear's machinery since he was a child.

"I've always been passionate about learning about the past and preserving it or the future."

Advertisement

Fraser is hoping to show the public what life was like in the past.

"It's to see how things were back in the day, and hopefully trying to foster and educate particularly the younger people and the families about how life was 100 years ago."

A rare 1918 Jelbart tractor will be among the 400 machines on display. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• Machinery 'bug' becomes big business

• Steam Dream

• Local Focus: Whanganui rail restorers steamed with enthusiasm

• Vintage tractors return from long journey

Fraser will have a variety of items on display, including an old butter churner, a 1923 gramophone from an Ohakune pub as well as a 1937 New Zealand-made stationary engine that once drove a shearing plant in Taihape.

A special item Fraser is also taking is a fully restored phonograph that he was given whilst at primary school.

"The phonograph, when I got it, was completely seized. The family who I got it from didn't know what to do with it or how it ran."

The feature display is the Roaring Twenties, which will display memorabilia, household items, historic photos and more.

In the event arena, a variety of tractors, vintage cars and classic trucks will be on show, as well as an extensive display of stationary engines and milking machines that have been used on farms since the early 1900s.

Advertisement

The expo will look at how different makes of tractors and their engines have progressed through time and compare them to modern day tractors and their specs.

There will also be a food court and a range of stalls.

Tickets are $10 for adults; under-16 years free.