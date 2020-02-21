It was a case of fundraising on the fairways as NZME and Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui teamed up for their annual NZME Charity Golf Tournament from Belmont Links on Friday.

Mitre 10 Mega is sponsoring the event for a second time, with owner of the Whanganui store Hayden Gibson stoked to be part of the event again.

"The local businesses around have been pretty generous in auction items so bit of luck we can raise some money and they can get the land they need."

Riding for the Disabled is the charity of choice once again. It has been fundraising for its Purnell St land for the past 18 months.

Advertisement

Riding for the Disabled head coach Wendy Sellars and Mitre 10 Mega owner Hayden Gibson. Photo / Bevan Conley

READ MORE:

• More teams wanted for NZME Charity Golf Tournament in Whanganui

• Golfers go for gold at NZME charity tournament in Whanganui

• Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui and NZME aim to better last year's total at charity golf day for Riding for the Disabled

• Property Brokers charity golf at Wanganui Golf Club raises $12k for Women's Refuge

Gibson said Riding for the Disabled was a more than worthy choice.

"Once you understand what they do they are a pretty part of the community. People they look after and work with they're undervalued to our community. To us its pretty important we look after the community and this is a great opportunity to do that."

Riding for the Disabled (RDA) provides people with physical, intellectual, emotion and social challenges therapeutic riding of horses.

RDA head coach Wendy Sellars said this is the only time people have full control.

"Particularly for the older ones, it's the social side. It's the only time they can interact and make their own decisions, whereas their whole life their caregivers have been making decisions for them."

They have $192,000 left to raise for the $445,000 necessary to purchase their Purnell St land, which they need by June.

The charity golf event raised $13,000 last year, with organiser David Shaw optimistic they will best that total.

Advertisement

Gibson said the event has had alot of support from the community.

"The local businesses around have been pretty generous in auction items so with a bit of luck we can raise some money and they can get the land they need."

Last year's charity golf event raised $13,000 for RDA.Photo / Bevan Conley

The Riding for the Disabled team has pulled out all the stops this year.

Sellars said last year's event raised alot of awareness for the cause, and expects that to only continue.

"Now people know who we are. It's not a pony ride, it's a therapy ride."

Riding for the Disabled is always looking for support in anyway, whether that be volunteers, horses or hay.

Gibson just wants for the 20 odd teams to have a good day out for a great course, although remained optimistic how his day of play would go.

"I just want everyone to enjoy it. Personally hopefully not lose too many balls, which isn't gonna happen. I'll lose a few, I bought a few 'cause I knew I'd lose them.