Two people received moderate injuries when a campervan rolled at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Whangaehu Hotel Rd this morning .

Emergency services, including two fire appliances, were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9.55am on Monday.

Police confirmed a campervan had rolled and its occupants had moderate injuries.

The road was closed and a diversion was put in place but it reopened at 11.05am.

