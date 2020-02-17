Aramoho's Matipo Park remains closed to the public as the Whanganui District Council continues to work on safety issues.

The park, which is on Brunswick Rd and backs on to the Westmere Walkway, was popular with walkers, mountain bikers and as a dog exercise area.

However, the park was closed in 2017 when a structural inspection of the bridge, which needs to be crossed to access the park from the road, found that it was not safe, senior parks manager Wendy Bainbridge said.

"Before the issue of the unsafe bridge is addressed, a KiwiRail-approved level crossing needs to be installed over the railway lines," Bainbridge said.

"We have engaged a consultant who is working through the design process."

The railway track runs along the Brunswick Rd side of the park.

The rail crossing needs to be approved before the bridge to Matipo Park is fixed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The front gate of Matipo Park been locked since the park was closed in 2017. However, people have still accessed the park via the Westmere Walkway.

Another set of signs has recently been installed to say there is no access to the park and the driveway area has been cleaned up, Bainbridge said.

"Members of the public are advised not to use the park while it is closed," she said.

The council has also announced restricted access to Hylton's Pit at Brunswick and Araheke Mountain Bike Park (both Pauri and Wiritoa trails) at Lake Wiritoa because of the extreme fire risk.

Access is restricted to between dawn and 11am for all users including forestry contractors, mountain bikers, runners and walkers.