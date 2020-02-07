Wearing restraints in vehicles is the focus for police in Whanganui and around New Zealand this month.

Sergeant Colin Wright, who is in charge of road policing in Whanganui, said Op5 aims to ensure people are using restraints and that children are appropriate secured in vehicles.

"The force on safety belts can be as much as 20 times a person's body weight - this is how hard a vehicle occupant would hit the inside of their vehicle without restraint," Wright said.

"So far this year on Central District roads, one person has lost their life.

"This is a tragedy but is an improvement on previous years."

Drivers are responsible for children under 15 years being appropriately restrained, either in an approved child seat or with a safety belt. The law requires children to be in an approved child restraint until their seventh birthday.

From ages 7 to 8 years, children should still be in a child restraint if one is fitted; otherwise they should use available safety belts, Wright said. From 8 to 14 years old, children must use fitted safety belts.

International best practice recommends the use of an appropriate child restraint (or booster seat) until children reach 148cm tall or are 11 years old.

"Child restraint and medical professionals recommend that you keep your baby in a rear-facing restraint until as old as practicable, at least until they are 2 years old," Wright said.

Motorhomes manufactured, or converted, on or after October 1, 2003, must be fitted with safety belts. The number of safety belts must match or exceed the number of sleeping berths.

While not compulsory for older models, safety belts are strongly recommended, Wright said.

"Failing to wear a restraint is dangerous and the consequences are likely to result in injury or be fatal," he said.

The infringement fee for not wearing a seat belt is $150.