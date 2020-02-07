A West End show is coming to Taihape - and its cast are all Rangitīkei locals.

Rehearsals are in full swing for the Taihape Drama Club's production of the musical Mamma Mia! - billed as "Taihape's biggest show yet" - which will be performed in April.

The high-energy show, based around songs by Abba, tells the story of feisty tavern owner and former girl-band singer Donna, and her daughter Sophie, as they prepare for Sophie's wedding, while trying to confirm the identity of Sophie's father.

The romantic comedy includes Abba classics such as Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and Money Money Money.

Director Wendy Revell, who has worked on a number of successful shows throughout New Zealand, is at the helm.

"This is like nothing we've ever done in the region before – a real West End musical with a local cast," Revell said.

"It's a highly technical show, with plenty of skill required for sophisticated harmonies and big show-stopping dance numbers, and the cast and crew have absolutely stepped up to the challenge.

"The district is certainly in for a real treat come opening night, and there's no doubt people will leave the shows smiling – and singing Abba tunes on their way home."

The cast is made up of talented locals from Marton, Hunterville, Taihape and surrounding districts, many with previous stage experience.

"By show night, they would have collectively put in over 5000 hours of rehearsal time, so we do hope the region shows its support by buying tickets to the shows," Revell said.

Local New World checkout manager and professional singer Ariana Hansen plays the lead role of Donna.

"This is the role of a lifetime," Hansen said.

"I love a challenge, I love the music and I love the energy of the people I'm working with. It's going to be an incredible show."

The show will run from April 15 to April 18 at the Taihape Town Hall. It includes four evening performances and a matinee.

Tickets are available at the Taihape Info Centre, and online at TaihapeDramaClub.com and eventfinda.co.nz.