From February 13 to 16, the Three Peaks RIDE: New Zealand's Cycling Festival will offer festivities for everyone – spectators, participants and those just looking for a fun family weekend.

This year's event will showcase the Vantage Elite Road Cycling Championships, with NZ's top female and male cyclists racing time trials and road races for the right to wear the national jersey.

For the second year, RIDE will also present the New Zealand Gran Fondo – a challenging 100km ride which follows the exact course the elite riders will face the following day.

There's also an 18km Corto Fondo which is well suited to cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Among the many free community events planned for the weekend are the APL Party in the Park and the Big Bike film night 2020 premier brought to you by Foster Construction, both being held in Victoria Square, Cambridge.

This year's showstopper will be the Hamilton Airport Runway Criterium.

For the first time, the main runway will host one hour of cycle racing (open to all Cycling NZ-licensed riders).

There will be great viewing from the main terminal.

Tickets are also available to the post-racing Q&A with NZ cycling legend Greg Henderson interviewing NZ's Tour de France veteran, and current elite cyclist Shane Archbold – also known as the Flying Mullet.

RIDE 2020 follows the successful inaugural event in January 2019.

The event continues to be supported by Waipa District Council and more than two dozen local trusts and businesses. Visit ridenz.bike for details.