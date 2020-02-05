Bad Hagrid has two gigs in Whanganui this weekend, first at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Friday and then at Lucky on Saturday. The "alternative-progressive-regressive-banana-brained-ankle-sprained-hipster-sister-psychedelic-synth-rock" line-up includes Whanganuians Te Paerata Tichbon, Finn Mitchell-Anyon and Shay Wright, alongside non-Whanganuian Hakopa Kuka-Larsen.



ALL WEEK

La Fiesta 2020

Where: Various locations

Details: This is the 11th year of the festival that celebrates women in Whanganui, with a range of events and activities throughout February. Go to lafiestanz.com for the programme.

Bike Wise Whanganui

Where: Various locations

Details: February is Bike Wise Month with a range of events for all ages. Go to letsgowhanganui.org.nz for the programme.

THURSDAY

Waitangi Day Celebrations

When: 7am karakia; 11am-3pm Picnic at Pā

Where: Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens

Details: Karakia beside Whanganui awa at 7am followed by Aka (Māori movement discipline) session. Picnic at Pā from 11am includes live music, food stalls, games and activities for children, and information stalls. Guided walking tours of the reserve at noon and 2pm.

Thoughtful Thursdays

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Camino Skies: Six strangers from New Zealand and Australia walk the 800km Camino de Santiago to overcome the personal and physical trauma that life has dealt them. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Tidal Rave "Heart Screams" release party w/Moonlander

When: 8.30pm

Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Wellington garage, surf, dark-pop six-piece Tidal Rave releases debut album Heart Screams, with psych-pop band Moonlander.

FRIDAY

Book event: Imogen by Joanna Margaret Paul

When 5.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: The return of a rare book of poems about mothering, love and loss by the late Joanna Margaret Paul. Some of Paul's films from the same period will be shown.

Fulfilling Fridays

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Woman at War: Halla is a 50-year-old independent Icelandic woman. But behind the scenes of a quiet routine, she leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Proceeds from Friday film screenings are donated to a Whanganui charity, group or organisation. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Whanganui Musicians Club

When: Doors open 7pm, music till 11pm

Where: Clubrooms, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Bad Hagrid, jazz maestro Geoff Culverwell and Robert Kingi. $15, $10 members, memberships available at door.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

Walking Tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Saturday Cruise

When: 2pm

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

Repair Café

When: 2pm-4pm

Where: Mint Café, Majestic Square

Details: Fixing wooden toys and other small wooden items, broken tool handles, bike tyres, sharpening tools and knives. Gold coin donation.

Whanganui Warfare 2020

When: 6.30pm–9.30pm

Where: Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St

Details: Impact Pro Wrestling (IPW) brings the third annual Whanganui Warfare spectacle of family friendly professional wrestling action. Tickets from eventfinda or phone 0800 BUY TIX (289 849), or on the door.

Tinsel Town Paupers

When: 7pm–11.30pm

Where: Taihape Musicians Club, 28 Kuku St

Details: A three-piece band hailing from Marton and Auckland, playing a tasty mix of country, bluegrass, folk and acoustic rock covers. Tickets from eventfinda or phone 0800 BUY TIX (289 849).

Bad Hagrid Presents: Rose's Super Duper Mini Tour

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Psych-rock storytellers Bad Hagrid's upcoming fourth single Rose is the lead-up to their debut album. Supported by Real Late Night Tales. Tickets $10 from cosmicticketing.co.nz; $15 at the door.

SUNDAY

Clary Car Boot Market

When: 8am-1pm

Where: Clarendon Hotel car 83 Weraroa Rd, Waverley

Details: Market at the Clarendon Hotel on the second Sunday of every month, supporting Waitotara School. Stall/car boot sites cost $10 each.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

When: 4pm

Where: The Chapel, Jane Winstone, 49 Oakland Ave

Details: A music ensemble comprising mothers Winifred Livesay (soprano) and Ingrid Culliford (flute) with their daughters Abigail Livesay (piano) and Elena Morgan (cello). Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House - adult $25, senior/WN supporter $20, student $5.

MONDAY

Scottish Country Dancing Course

When: Starts Monday, February 10, 8pm-9pm for 6 weeks

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave

Details: Beginners course for adults (5 classes plus a social dance). Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing. $50 for six-week course. Email glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

TUESDAY

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

Green Drinks

When: 5.30pm; film starts at 6pm

Where: Stellar Bar & Restaurant, 2 Victoria Ave

Details: Why We Cycle – in this Dutch documentary take a ride with ordinary cyclists and specialists from a variety of disciplines. The conversations uncover some obvious, but even more hidden, effects of cycling on people, on societies, and on the organisation of cities. Free.

WEDNESDAY

National Go By Bike Day

When: 7am-9am

Where: Cornmarket Reserve, corner Dublin and Pitt streets

Details: Free pancake breakfast, fruit and hot and cold drinks for people on bikes. Free bike checks and minor repairs, courtesy of Green Bikes.

Tattletale Saints Album Release Tour

When: 8pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Tattletale Saints, vocalist/guitarist Cy Winstanley and vocalist/bassist Vanessa McGowan, return home to celebrate the release of their new album, Dancing Under the Dogwoods. Tickets $23 at eventfinda or $25 on the door.

