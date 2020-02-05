Bad Hagrid has two gigs in Whanganui this weekend, first at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Friday and then at Lucky on Saturday. The "alternative-progressive-regressive-banana-brained-ankle-sprained-hipster-sister-psychedelic-synth-rock" line-up includes Whanganuians Te Paerata Tichbon, Finn Mitchell-Anyon and Shay Wright, alongside non-Whanganuian Hakopa Kuka-Larsen.
ALL WEEK
La Fiesta 2020
Where: Various locations
Details: This is the 11th year of the festival that celebrates women in Whanganui, with a range of events and activities throughout February. Go to lafiestanz.com for the programme.
Bike Wise Whanganui
Where: Various locations
Details: February is Bike Wise Month with a range of events for all ages. Go to letsgowhanganui.org.nz for the programme.
THURSDAY
Waitangi Day Celebrations
When: 7am karakia; 11am-3pm Picnic at Pā
Where: Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens
Details: Karakia beside Whanganui awa at 7am followed by Aka (Māori movement discipline) session. Picnic at Pā from 11am includes live music, food stalls, games and activities for children, and information stalls. Guided walking tours of the reserve at noon and 2pm.
Thoughtful Thursdays
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Camino Skies: Six strangers from New Zealand and Australia walk the 800km Camino de Santiago to overcome the personal and physical trauma that life has dealt them. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Tidal Rave "Heart Screams" release party w/Moonlander
When: 8.30pm
Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Wellington garage, surf, dark-pop six-piece Tidal Rave releases debut album Heart Screams, with psych-pop band Moonlander.
FRIDAY
Book event: Imogen by Joanna Margaret Paul
When 5.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: The return of a rare book of poems about mothering, love and loss by the late Joanna Margaret Paul. Some of Paul's films from the same period will be shown.
Fulfilling Fridays
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Woman at War: Halla is a 50-year-old independent Icelandic woman. But behind the scenes of a quiet routine, she leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Proceeds from Friday film screenings are donated to a Whanganui charity, group or organisation. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Whanganui Musicians Club
When: Doors open 7pm, music till 11pm
Where: Clubrooms, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Bad Hagrid, jazz maestro Geoff Culverwell and Robert Kingi. $15, $10 members, memberships available at door.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
Walking Tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Saturday Cruise
When: 2pm
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.
Repair Café
When: 2pm-4pm
Where: Mint Café, Majestic Square
Details: Fixing wooden toys and other small wooden items, broken tool handles, bike tyres, sharpening tools and knives. Gold coin donation.
Whanganui Warfare 2020
When: 6.30pm–9.30pm
Where: Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St
Details: Impact Pro Wrestling (IPW) brings the third annual Whanganui Warfare spectacle of family friendly professional wrestling action. Tickets from eventfinda or phone 0800 BUY TIX (289 849), or on the door.
Tinsel Town Paupers
When: 7pm–11.30pm
Where: Taihape Musicians Club, 28 Kuku St
Details: A three-piece band hailing from Marton and Auckland, playing a tasty mix of country, bluegrass, folk and acoustic rock covers. Tickets from eventfinda or phone 0800 BUY TIX (289 849).
Bad Hagrid Presents: Rose's Super Duper Mini Tour
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Psych-rock storytellers Bad Hagrid's upcoming fourth single Rose is the lead-up to their debut album. Supported by Real Late Night Tales. Tickets $10 from cosmicticketing.co.nz; $15 at the door.
SUNDAY
Clary Car Boot Market
When: 8am-1pm
Where: Clarendon Hotel car 83 Weraroa Rd, Waverley
Details: Market at the Clarendon Hotel on the second Sunday of every month, supporting Waitotara School. Stall/car boot sites cost $10 each.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
When: 4pm
Where: The Chapel, Jane Winstone, 49 Oakland Ave
Details: A music ensemble comprising mothers Winifred Livesay (soprano) and Ingrid Culliford (flute) with their daughters Abigail Livesay (piano) and Elena Morgan (cello). Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House - adult $25, senior/WN supporter $20, student $5.
MONDAY
Scottish Country Dancing Course
When: Starts Monday, February 10, 8pm-9pm for 6 weeks
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave
Details: Beginners course for adults (5 classes plus a social dance). Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing. $50 for six-week course. Email glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.
TUESDAY
REBS Farmers' Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
Green Drinks
When: 5.30pm; film starts at 6pm
Where: Stellar Bar & Restaurant, 2 Victoria Ave
Details: Why We Cycle – in this Dutch documentary take a ride with ordinary cyclists and specialists from a variety of disciplines. The conversations uncover some obvious, but even more hidden, effects of cycling on people, on societies, and on the organisation of cities. Free.
WEDNESDAY
National Go By Bike Day
When: 7am-9am
Where: Cornmarket Reserve, corner Dublin and Pitt streets
Details: Free pancake breakfast, fruit and hot and cold drinks for people on bikes. Free bike checks and minor repairs, courtesy of Green Bikes.
Tattletale Saints Album Release Tour
When: 8pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Tattletale Saints, vocalist/guitarist Cy Winstanley and vocalist/bassist Vanessa McGowan, return home to celebrate the release of their new album, Dancing Under the Dogwoods. Tickets $23 at eventfinda or $25 on the door.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, February 13, to Wednesday, February 19, is noon Tuesday, February 11.