Meet the Resene Rainbow Unicorn the first special shape announced this week for the 2020 Balloons over Waikato which floats in Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21.

Twin brothers Todd and Scott Monahan created this magical special shape, originally named Allycorn to encourage children into the sport of ballooning.

The unicorn was inspired by Scott's 4-year old daughter Jade, who even helped with the final design.

It took two months to get the design and colour right and in January 2018 this stunning pink and rainbow unicorn was manufactured in Brazil.

Advertisement

Resene Rainbow Unicorn resides in Lake George, New York, United States and is set to be a fan favourite.

Resene is a long time partner of Balloons over Waikato.

"Resene is always delighted to work with Balloons over Waikato to bring a special colourful balloon to the skies for all to enjoy," says marketing manager Karen Warman.

"This year is no exception with the Resene Rainbow Unicorn set to fly high reminding us all how much joy colour can bring," she says.

Do not miss the magic of Balloons over Waikato's Carnival of Colour.

There will be five days of flying planned from Innes Common each morning, balloons visit to Te Awamutu, the all new hot and fiery The Base Basket Burn, lunch time fun in Garden Place thanks to HCBA and Hamilton's big night out, The Zuru Nightglow!

Flying starts at Innes Common from 7am on Tuesday March 17 and finishing after the ZURU Nightglow on Saturday March 21.